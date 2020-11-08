Evergreen Evangelical Covenant hosting pick-up hunters dinner
BRANCH — Evergreen Evangelical Covenant Church is hosting its annual Hunters Dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14.
The church has traditionally served a dinner, having done so for more than 50 years. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dinner will be pick-up/drive-through only. Those who want to have the dinner will be greeted at their vehicle, an order will be taken and food will be brought out.
The dinner will consist of John’s Famous BBQ chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, baked beans, a roll and apple pie. The cost is $10 for adults (for a half chicken) and children 10 and under are $5 (for a quarter chicken).
The church is located at 7396 S. Evergreen Road, Branch.