‘Everything is Everything’ on display at LACA in February
Ludington photographer Arin Scholtens’ “Everything is Everything” will be displayed at the Ludington area Center for the Arts during the month of February.
The exhibit opens Feb. 3 in LACA’s performance hall lobby gallery, and a free public artist reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. that day.
“Everything is Everything” features more than 40 photographs from Scholtens’ frequent travels to Jamaica.
“I want to share with you the beauty and complexity that is Jamaica,” Scholtens said.
Scholtens was born and raised in Michigan, but her heart has longtime links to Jamaica.
“The goal of this work is to entice your appetite to fully share the experience of the people and places that have touched my heart so deeply … to give you a desire to encounter life with an openness and to greet strangers so freely that they develop into family. There is much life in truly engaging. Really allowing yourself to connect with people and to fully see and know another.”
Also on display at LACA in the main gallery throughout February will be “Dickinson/Carter,” featuring paintings by Grayling-area artist Terry Dickinson and Ludington artist Laura Carter.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.