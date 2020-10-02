FAFSA student aid application is now open
October is College Month, which means the FAFSA is open. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is the main resource for obtaining financial support for college. Many federal, state and local student grants, scholarships and loans depend on completion of a FAFSA application for eligibility, including the Mason County Promise.
To encourage this year’s high-school seniors to pursue post-secondary education using the Promise, seniors who complete their FAFSA and apply for the Promise Scholarship between Oct. 1 and March 1 will receive a Mason County Promise T-shirt, which will be awarded to them at their school Decision Day celebration in May.
Completing FAFSA is encouraged before attending any college or university. The application has become easier in the past few years, thanks to the ability to import tax information directly from federal records. While completing the FAFSA is one of the major steps to becoming an independent adult and choosing a college, the Mason County College Access Network stresses that high-school and college students still need the support of their families in working through the FAFSA application, as FAFSA requires that students provide parent information through age 23.
The Mason County College Access Network is offering a virtual Q&A session on Oct. 6 about the FAFSA and Financial Aid 101. For more information, contact jodym@ludington.org or call the Mason County Promise and College Access Network at (231) 239-8224.