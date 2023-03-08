Family AfFair returns March 18
Mason County Central’s Family AfFair is returning to an in-person, face-to-face format after being held in a limited drive-thru capacity for three years due to the pandemic.
The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Mason County Central High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville.
More than 60 businesses, nonprofits, government agencies and other groups have signed up, and each will have with information booths, activities and games for kids and families.
On the day of the event, attendees will get to see some exhibits never before seen at Family AfFair, including the West Shore Educational Service District’s book bus, which will be parked in front of the high school. Kids will be able to tour the bus and leave with a free book.
Other newcomers include MiSTEM Region 9, District Health Department No. 10’s Lunch and Learn program, Walmart of Ludington, Kickstart to Career, Mason County PAWS, the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area and others.
The theme for this year’s event is “Under Construction: Building Strong Families.” Taylor said the theme goes hand-in-hand with the way many people are feeling after three years of a global pandemic.
Food will be available at Family AfFair for affordable prices, according to a release from MCC.