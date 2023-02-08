Family AfFair returns March 18 at Mason County Central High School
Mason County Central’s 31st annual Family AfFair event is returning to a face-to-face format from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Mason County Central High School.
Every year hundreds of people from area businesses and community agencies in the surrounding counties get together to provide a day of fun for local families.
The event is free to attend. More than 60 groups and organizations each year bring intriguing and entertaining hands-on activities for participants.
Attendees will leave with bags of special items and information about resources that they might otherwise never have discovered. Some booths even provide snacks, but there will be concessions available for purchase at family friendly prices in the cafeteria area.
The Family AfFair theme is “Under Construction: Building Strong Families.”
Families will be amazed at the variety of activities and fun available, from photo booths, arts and crafts and obstacle courses to bounce houses, balloon animals, carnival games, structure building and a free book bus parked out front, to name a few.
Some of the activities will take place in classrooms and others in the two gymnasium areas. Judges will also circulate incognito, deciding which organization will get the award for the Most Interactive Booth this year.
Everyone is welcome, with or without children, but children must be accompanied by an adult.