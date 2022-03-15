Family AfFair is Saturday at MCC
The 30th annual Family AfFair event will take place in a drive-thru capacity from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Mason County Central Schools. The theme for the year is Community Superheroes.
The mission of the event is to prevent abuse and neglect within Mason County and to support socially and emotionally healthy families.
Each year people from area businesses and community agencies in surrounding counties get together to provide resources, information and fun surprises for local families. This will happen again as each car that goes through will receive one bag of goodies. The Feeding America truck will also be on site for food distribution.
This event is completely free and attendees don’t need to leave their cars to participate. The event takes place at Mason County Central School by entering the campus off of Johnson Road, through the middle school parking lot.
There will be plenty of area law enforcement to help guide the way.
Everyone is welcome, but organizers ask that attendees try to bring their child or grandchildren in the car with them.