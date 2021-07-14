‘Farewell My Darling’ now streaming online
“Farewell My Darling,” the K5 Pictures film written and directed by Dawson Segraves, is now available to watch in its entirety, for free, on YouTube.
Visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=ft6brdUKsnU to watch the film.
“Farewell My Darling” is a period piece set in Ludington in 1976. It follows a girl named Jenny, who is a class of ’76 student at Ludington High School with a passion for music.
The film premiered June 23 at Peterson Auditorium. It was written in 2019 and filmed in summer 2020 at various locations in Ludington and Scottville.
The runtime is about 1 hour, 17 minutes.