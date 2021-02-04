Federal tax forms available at Mason County District Library
Some federal tax forms have arrived at the Mason County District Library in Ludington and Scottville. Forms can be requested by phone at (231) 843-8465 in Ludington or (231) 757-2588 in Scottville. They can also be requested via text (231) 244-1128 or email circulation@mcdlibrary.org in Ludington and Svl@mcdlibrary.org in Scottville.
Michigan tax forms have not yet arrived, but some are available for printing.
Currently the Mason County District Library is open for Curbside Delivery of library materials such as books and DVDs and services such as printing, faxing and copying from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at locations in Ludington and Scottville.