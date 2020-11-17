Fin & Feather Club to host women’s open house Thursday
There will be a women’s open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Fin & Feather Club of Mason County, 3276 N. Darr Road in Scottville.
The purpose of the event is to share information regarding opportunities for women to grow as shooters in a safe, friendly environment.
Information will include women’s shooting opportunities, ladies pistol classes, concealed pistol license (CPL) classes, and the Well Armed Women Organization, as well as Fin & Feather Club membership information.