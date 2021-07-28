Finalists selected for Momentum 5x5 Pitch Night
Five finalists have been chosen to present their ideas at the Momentum 5x5 Pitch Night being held Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Epworth. The winner will take home $5,000 to put toward their business venture in Mason County.
The finalists are Art by Mary Case Gallery & Studio, Dawn’s Creative Chalet, 3 Sheets Distillery, North Branch Winery and House & Harbor.
The Pitch Night is set for 6 p.m. at Epworth Heights and will kick off with a social time for the public to interact with the finalists and learn more about their businesses. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. each finalist will take the stage and have five minutes to pitch their idea before a panel of judges and a live audience.
Epworth cottagers serve as the four judges, who will deliberate in a process led by Brandy Miller, the chamber’s president and CEO. Miller will also serve as the emcee.
“Hosting and sponsoring the Momentum 5x5 is one of the most powerful ways we can show we care,” said Epworth General Manager Kim Hamm. “It helps bring Epworth and the Ludington area community even closer together as we seek to support a budding local business.”
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce administers the Momentum 5x5 program to encourage new businesses in Mason County, for participants who may need “seed money” to get their ideas started. Prize money is sponsored jointly by the Epworth Assembly and the Epworth Church Association.
“We are very fortunate to live in a community so supportive of the entrepreneurial spirit. This is an exciting event that we are proud to partner with Epwroth to host,” said Miller. “If you have never been to a business pitch competition, this is a great event to attend.”
Not only will $5,000 be awarded courtesy of the Epworth Assembly and Epworth Church Association, the winning entrepreneur will receive a spot among the next Momentum Business Plan Competition’s top 10 finalists.
This is the third Momentum 5x5 in Mason County, all partnerships between the Chamber and Epworth. The 2018 winner, Sister Bees, won $5,000 and went on to a larger competition, the Momentum Business Plan Competition, in which the Ludington skin-care company won $50,000. In 2019, My Inspired Studio was awarded $5,000 in the 5x5 Pitch Night contest. Entrepreneur and artist Sarah Stechschulte used the funds for her subscriber-based, monthly creative kit which includes art supplies plus online instruction. Stechschulte won another $14,000 in the larger Momentum competition with her Inspired Parties business.
While the public is encouraged to attend the live event, the pitch presentations will also be available via Youtube livestream. Epworth Heights is located at 1161 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington. The event is free to attend.