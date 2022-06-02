Finance workshop at Ludington Senior Center Friday
Elder law attorney Anna Urick Duggins and her team from Parmenter Law will be holding a session on organizing important documents at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 N. Rowe St. The workshop will provide peace of mind and will make estate administration easier for loved ones.
Duggins will review which documents and information to compile and why it is important, including estate plan documents, beneficiary designations, life insurance policies, financial statements, deeds to real estate and funeral wishes.
RSVP to the Ludington Senior Center by calling (231) 845-6841.
Light Refreshments provided. This session is open to the public.