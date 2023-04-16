First Baptist Church of Hart to feature guest speaker
HART — The New Era Christian School, in partnership with Oceana Christian School, will feature speaker Tim Barton, president of WallBuilders, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21 at the First Baptist Church of Hart, 3278 N. 72nd Ave. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
The event has limited seating. Community members are asked to register online at https://newerachristian.org/wallbuilders-event/
WallBuilders, a national pro-family organization, presents America’s forgotten history and heroes, with an emphasis on the nation’s religious, moral and constitutional heritage.
WallBuilders has been recognized from coast to coast for its work in education, history, law, and public policy, integrating the elements of Biblical faith and morality throughout all aspects of American life and culture.
Barton, an ordained minister, has worked in a variety of church staff positions, including youth minister, worship leader and assistant pastor. He now spends countless hours in the WallBuilders’ library of tens of thousands of original documents, researching the truth of America’s founding; helping audiences understand how that connects to the present and what steps should be taken for the future.
He consults with numerous state and federal legislators on policy and legislation and speaks to a variety of groups and media outlets across the nation each year. More information is available at www.oceanachristianschool.org or www.newerachristian.org.