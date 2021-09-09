First deer hunt of 2021 season this weekend
Michigan’s Liberty Hunt, a firearm deer hunt on private or public lands for youths and hunters with disabilities, is back statewide Sept. 11-12.
Hunters 16 or younger and eligible hunters with disabilities can participate. A list of qualifying criteria is available in the 2021 Hunting Digest or at www.michigan.gov/dnraccessibility.
Like last year, the hunt now is open to those deaf or hard of hearing, a qualification that was added at the request of the DNR Accessibility Advisory Council.
“People with disabilities can experience difficulty with mobility, climbing into a tree stand, sighting in game, hearing game approaching or holding a firearm,” said Hannah Schauer, DNR Wildlife Division communications coordinator. “The Liberty Hunt provides opportunities for people with disabilities to get outdoors and try a new sport or continue to enjoy one they love.”
To give people opportunities to hunt on DNR-managed public lands, some accessible hunting locations offer track chairs, elevated hunting blinds or hunting blinds equipped with adaptive gear. Learn about accessible outdoor recreation opportunities at www.michigan.gov/dnraccessibility.
Valid licenses for the hunt include a deer, deer combo or antlerless deer license, deer management assistance permit, or mentored youth license. Antler point restrictions do not apply. The hunt’s bag limit is one deer.
For those participating in the Liberty Hunt:
• Hunters with disabilities may bait Sept. 6-13.
• Youth hunters may bait now through Sept. 13 in areas of the Upper Peninsula where baiting is legal. Youth hunters may not use bait in the remainder of the state.
Additional regulations for all seasons can be found in the 2021 Hunting Digest or at www.michigan.gov/deer.
All hunters taking part in this season must wear hunter orange. Hunters of all ages and experience levels are urged to put safety first. Find hunting safety tips and resources at www.michigan.gov/huntingsafety.
Michigan Operation Freedom Outdoors is a sponsor and partner of the Liberty Hunt. Learn more about the organization at www.miofo.org or by calling (734) 612-6677.
Those with question can contact the DNR Wildlife Division at dnr-wildlife@michigan.gov.
Show off your harvest
If you have a successful hunt this weekend and going forward, send photos to the Daily News by emailing editor@ludingtondailynews.com.
Be sure to include your name, where you harvested your deer along with number of points and spread.
Remember, the annual Daily News Deer of the Year Contest is taking place this year. Be sure to take part in our contest during the archery and firearm seasons coming up in October and November.