First weekend of Pentwater Winterfest Saturday
PENTWATER — The Pentwater Winterfest returns Saturday, the first of two consecutive weekends for the event in and around Pentwater.
Saturday’s events include the Snowman Scram Run/Walk, the Pentwater Pathways cross country skiing,
The Winterfest starts off Saturday morning with the Snowman Scram Run/Walk and a one-mile fun run. The event starts at 11 a.m. Saturday starting with the fun run and the 5-kilometer run/walk that follows, and it starts and finishes in front of Pentwater Public School.
The entry fee for the fun run is $15 per person and the fee for the 5-kilometer run/walk is $25 per person. The proceeds from the event go toward the Pentwater High School cross country and track teams.
Medals will be awarded for first through third places in 10 different age groups. Trophies will be awarded to the top overall male and female winners and the male and female masters, or 40-and-older, runners.
For more information, Erika Fatura at 231-869-4100 x243.
From noon to 3 p.m., Pentwater Pathways will be open for cross country skiing, and it is free. Hot chocolate, cookies, hotdogs and a campfire will be at the trailhead. Skis will be provided.
There is a new parking area on Railroad Road at the end of Jackson Road. For ski and trail info call Gaye at 231-873-5247 or www.oceanaski.org
Sledding will be hosted all day Saturday at the Village Green in downtown Pentwater, too.
There is also an event called Two Town Tasting, a wine tasting and art event hosted by the Pentwater Arts Council and Hansen Foods.
There are 12 locations in Pentwater and Hart that will host a wine distributor and tasting. The Hart tasting will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at Hansen Foods, Big Hart Brewing Company, Hart Pizza and Dale & Gail’s Music and Art Gallery. The Pentwater tasting will be from 2 to 5 p.m. at Jilly’s Gallery, Petri Gallery, Painted Frog Art Studio, Birch Michigan, Pentwater Toy Box, Kook’s Eye Gallery, The Boathouse and The Antler Bar.
Tickets are $30 per person if purchased in advance or are $35 per person at the door. Tickets can be purchased in Hart at Hansen Foods or in Pentwater at Jilly’s Gallery, Birch Michigan and Pentwater Toy Box. Proceeds from the Two Town Tasting will benefit the Pentwater Arts Council.