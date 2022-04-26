Fisher Road bridge closed today
The Fisher Road Bridge over the North Branch of the Lincoln River between Peterson and Victory Corner roads will be closed to through traffic on Tuesday, April 26 for soil borings to be collected.
The soil borings are part of the information required for the design of the piles and foundation for the new bridge. The $1.13 million Fisher Road Bridge replacement will be funded by the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Mason County Road Commission and is scheduled for replacement in 2023.
Barricades will be placed on Peterson Road Dennis Road and Victory Corner warning motorists of the bridge closure. A full road closure will be placed at the Fisher Road bridge as shown below.
The soil boring work is anticipated to take one day, and the closure is only expected to last through Tuesday.