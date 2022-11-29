FiveCAP accepting donations for Toys for Tots/Gift for Teens drive
FiveCAP Inc. is sponsoring the Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens program in partnership with Synergy Media. The program provides all families the opportunity to have a toy or gift their children will love under the tree on Christmas morning. FiveCAP is currently accepting donations of new toys and gifts for children of 18 and younger.
The weather is turning cold as the holidays approach. Children’s dreams are turning more and more to what Santa will bring them. For parents who are struggling just to put food on the table or keep a roof over their children’s heads, the realization that there is no money for Christmas presents is weighing heavily on their minds and hearts.
Donation barrels are currently being placed in local stores and offices around Mason County. Donate any new, unwrapped toys or gifts, or drop off at the Mason County FiveCAP office at 302 N. Main St. in Scottville.
All toys/gifts collected will be distributed to parents on Dec. 14 and 15 at the Graystone Event Center next to the Holiday Inn Express in Ludington.
“We welcome all contributions, from stocking stuffers to larger gifts and family games,” said FiveCAP Executive Director Mary Trucks.
FiveCAP staff and volunteers sort the gifts by gender and age group. Cash donations are used to purchase toys and gifts to fill any age gaps so parents have plenty to choose from as they are accompanied by a personal shopper.
For more information or to make a donation or volunteer, contact FiveCAP at (231) 757-3785.
A charitable contribution Form is available at www.fivecap.org. Or simply mail donations to FiveCAP Inc. TFT/GFT, P.O. Box 37, Scottville, MI 49454.
Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens is not affiliated with any other holiday gift collection program.