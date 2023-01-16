FiveCAP asks community to Walk for Warmth on Feb. 18
In the midst of cold winter temperatures, low-income families and senior citizens struggle with the higher cost of utilities. The fear and reality of facing having your heat shut off in the dead of winter can be devastating and a tragedy for some.
To help ensure that funding is always available to keep the heat on for these local residents, FiveCAP hosts the annual Walk for Warmth fundraiser. FiveCAP is seeking people willing to walk for awareness and raise funds through pledges.
Funds raised during Walk for Warmth stay in the county. These funds allow FiveCAP to help families and senior residents in emergency situations when they are barely over the threshold to meet qualifications for state or federal assistance, or to provide help when state and federal funds are exhausted or delayed.
“There’s no minimum donation amount to participate,” said FiveCAP Executive Director Mary Trucks. “All donations of any amount are appreciated and will be used for a good purpose.”
Community groups and individuals are encouraged to participate in the approximately 2-mile walk, which takes place on Saturday, Feb. 18, starting at 10 a.m. at Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington.
Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and refreshments will be provided upon return from the walk.
Organizers ask that participants get their friends, families, co-workers, and
church groups involved with the event.
Contribution forms and pledge sheets are available at www.fivecap.org or the local FiveCAP office located at 302 N. Main St., Scottville.
For more information or to sign-up, please call (231) 757-3785.