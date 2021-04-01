FiveCAP CSFP distribution scheduled for April 14
FiveCAP will host a Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) distribution to help provide food to income-eligible seniors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at 44 E. Johnson Road in Scottville.
Seniors 60 and older who are income-eligible can participate in the bi-monthly supplemental food distribution. The program, funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is designed to supplement the diets of senior citizens 60 and older with income at or below the 130 percent of the poverty level.
Food boxes contain nutritional items such as shelf-stable milk, non-fat dry milk, canned fruits, low-sodium canned vegetables and canned meats, poultry or fish, as well as cheese, pasta or rice, cereal, dry beans or peanut butter and juice.
If a senior cannot pick up their food, someone may be their proxy and will need a note of permission from the senior to pick up the food.
To apply for the program, seniors must have a valid photo I.D. and provide 30 days’ proof of income, birth dates and social security numbers for everyone in the household.
For more information, or to apply for the CSFP food distribution, contact the Mason County FiveCAP office at (231) 757-3785.