FiveCAP CSFP distribution scheduled for Dec. 9
FiveCAP Inc. will offer a Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) food distribution for income-eligible senior citizens from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Mason County FiveCAP office, 302 N. Main St., in Scottville.
The CSFP, offered every two months through FiveCAP, provides food for hundreds of local seniors. It’s meant to benefit a demographic that is often forced to make difficult choices when it comes to surviving on a fixed income.
The program, funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is designed to supplement the diets of individuals age 60 and older with income at or below 130 percent of the poverty level.
During the distribution, boxes containing items such as shelf-stable milk, canned fruits, low-sodium canned vegetables and canned meats, as well as cheese, pasta or rice, cereal, beans or peanut butter and juice, will be made available.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, gloves, masks and all other precautionary measures are taken by volunteers during the distribution. Seniors will be asked to remain in their cars. Upon arrival, their name will be checked off a list and food will be brought to their car.
If the senior cannot pick up their food, someone may be their proxy and will need a note of permission from the senior to pick up the food.
To apply for the program, seniors must have a valid photo ID and provide 30 days proof of income as well as birth dates and social security numbers for everyone in the household.
For more information, or to apply for the CSFP food distribution, contact the Mason County FiveCAP office at (231) 757-3785.