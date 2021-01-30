FiveCAP CSFP distribution scheduled for Feb. 10
FiveCAP will offer a Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) food distribution for income-eligible senior citizens from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the Mason County FiveCAP office, 302 N. Main St., in Scottville. This program, funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is designed to supplement the diets of senior citizens 60 and older with income at or below 130 percent of the poverty level.
Due to COVID-19 safety measures, seniors are asked to remain in their cars on arrival. Their names will be checked off a list and food will be brought to their car. Volunteers take precautionary measures to keep the event safe, such as wearing gloves and masks. If a senior can’t pick up their food, someone may be their proxy and will need a note of permission from the senior to pick up their food.
The boxes contain items such as shelf-stable milk, canned fruits, low-sodium canned vegetables and canned meats, as well as cheese, pasta or rice, cereal, beans or peanut butter and juice. To apply for the program, seniors must have a valid photo ID and provide 30 days’ proof of income, birth dates and social security numbers for everyone in the household. For more information or to apply for the program, contact the Mason County FiveCAP Office at (231) 757-3785.