FiveCAP CSFP food distribution serves more than 800 seniors
Hundreds of seniors won’t have to worry about not having enough food on their shelves this month thanks to FiveCAP’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program.
On Feb. 10, eligible seniors in Mason, Lake, Newaygo and Manistee counties received food boxes, which are offered every two months through this U.S. Department of Agriculture program.
“This month, 809 recipients picked up food boxes,” said Angela Anderson, FiveCAP, Inc. community support director.
Volunteers in each county help make the program a continued success.
Pastor Everett Bowen, with the Men of Purpose ministry, has been helping at the CSFP distribution the past four to five years. He there was a steady turnout in Baldwin this month. Volunteers not only help patrons receive their food boxes, Bowen said, they also unload the food as it arrives and pack it into individual boxes so each senior gets the allotted a variety of nutritious foods, including shelf-stable milk, canned fruits, low-sodium canned vegetables and canned meats, cheese, pasta or rice, beans or peanut butter and fruit juice.
The program assists seniors age 60 and older with an income at or below the 130 percent of the Federal Poverty Level by supplementing their diets. This program helps assure seniors on a fixed-income won’t have to choose between paying for medical needs and utilities, or keeping food on their shelves.