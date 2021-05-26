FiveCAP emergency food assistance distribution June 3
With costs of groceries and needed food items going up, it can be a struggle for households to make meals stretch and keep up with other daily expenses. Thanks to the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), offered through FiveCAP, low-income individuals and families have options to help keep food on the table.
The quarterly food distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, in Mason County at the FiveCAP Johnson Road Warehouse, located at 44 E. Johnson Road, Scottville.
Community volunteers and FiveCAP staff work together to make sure residents are provided with nutritious food. A food box based on family size is provided for those who qualify. If a person isn’t able to pick up their food, someone may be their “proxy” and must provide a note of permission to pick up the food.
The TEFAP program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, assists people at or below the 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level with healthy supplemental foods, including fruit, canned meat, juice, cereal, non-fat dry milk, dairy products, peanut butter or dried beans and pasta.
In June, FiveCAP will host two food distributions. In addition TEFAP, they will hold the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) distribution, a bi-monthly program, which will be offered to income-eligible seniors 60 and older from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9 at the FiveCAP Johnson Road Warehouse.
To apply for the TEFAP program, or the CDFP program, contact the Mason County FiveCAP Office at (231) 757-3785.