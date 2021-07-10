FiveCAP Head Start centers accepting enrollments
With the 2021-22 school year approaching, parents have an opportunity to enroll their children in Head Start. Offered through FiveCAP Inc., Head Start provides quality early childhood learning for free.
The program gives low-income families access to the same quality preschool education their more affluent neighbors can provide their children, but without the cost. Additionally, Head Start advocates for the whole family, so parents can be involved in helping their children develop critical skills they need early in life.
Head Start employs highly qualified teachers and teaching assistants, who use a research-based curriculum to prepare students for kindergarten-readiness with fun activities and lessons. Social and emotional growth are important components of the program, as well as physical skills, language and communication, math, phonics, social studies, science and technology.
Enrollment is open to families whose household income is at or below the federal poverty level. Transportation is available at no cost.
For more information or to register for the 2021-22 Head Start school year, contact the Head Start center in your area: Mason County FiveCAP, Scottville, at 302 N. Main St. in Scottville, (231) 757-3785; Fountain Child Development Center, (231) 462-3961; Ludington Area FiveCAP Head Start Center (231) 845-0041; or call/stop by the Mason County FiveCAP Office located at 302 N. Main St. in Scottville, (231) 757-3785. Or visit www.fivecap.org.