FiveCAP home weatherization program offered year-round
The home weatherization program, offered through FiveCAP can offer relief, helping households to stretch recourses further by making utilities more affordable by making homes more energy-sufficient.
Funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, there are no costs for weatherization for households at or below the 200 percent of the federal poverty level.
FiveCAP is accepting applications for home weatherization in Mason County, where this service is offered year-round to eligible homeowners and rental units.
An energy auditor will conduct an assessment for eligible households, and a determination is then made of what services will provide the maximum amount of energy savings.
Installing proper venting to provide clean, fresh air quality in homes, in addition to calculating the efficiency of mechanical appliances and making sure smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors are properly installed, are among the weatherization services. Appliances such as heating systems, water heaters and stoves are assessed for proper combustion, as well as proper venting of clothes dryers and exhaust from bath and kitchen fans.
Adequate insulation in attics and throughout the home, as well as air sealing, are implemented where needed. Potentially, windows and doors may require replacement. Home owners also may qualify for major home repair, such as replacement of water heaters, furnaces and refrigerators, as well as roof repair, if necessary to preserve or install insulation.
Infrared scans are utilized to detect air leaks in the home, andma blower door test measures air-tightness in buildings and physically locate air-leakage sites so the problematic areas can be corrected.
Applicants are required to provide proof of ownership, land contract or landlord agreement; documents for prior three months of income for all members of the household age 18 and older; full name, date of birth, and social security number for each household member; receipt of current paid property taxes, which cannot be in arrears or delinquent; and most recent electric and heat bills with account numbers.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Mason County FiveCAP at (231) 757-3785.