FiveCAP hosting 17th annual golf fundraiser Aug. 6
Golf enthusiasts and anyone who enjoys kicking back on a summer day in a beautiful setting are invited to support a good cause! FiveCAP, Inc., is hosting its 17th annual Golf Fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 6 at the Manistee National Golf & Resort at 120 County Line Road in Manistee. Proceeds will benefit FiveCAP’s Golf/Walk for Warmth and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library for early literacy.
The fun-packed day kicks off at 9 a.m. with registration beginning at 8. It includes an 18-hole, four-person scramble. A cart will be provided and lunch served.
People don’t have to golf to be a part of the event. The community is welcome to attend the live auction and raffle event when the golfers return at approximately 1 p.m. in the big white tent. Many items have been donated by the community for the live auction and raffles, including the grand raffle prize of a large stainless steel gas grill sponsored by DTE Energy Foundation.
Those who do golf will have an opportunity to win an overnight stay package valued at $169, sponsored by the Little River Casino and Resort, for each member of the winning team. A hole-in-one on hole No. 9 wins a new 2021 Jeep Renegade, sponsored by Watson Country.
This annual golfing event raises funds which directly help people in Manistee, Mason, Lake and Newaygo counties with emergency heating needs during the winter months. This year, funds raised will be split with the FiveCAP sponsored Dolly Parton Imagination Library program which enrolls children to receive a book per month each year up to age 5.
The event fee is $75, $60 for golf course members. To register, or sponsor a tee, team, or program advertisement, contact the Pro Shop at Manistee National Golf & Resort at (231) 398-0123 or FiveCAP at (231) 757-3785.
Men’s, women’s and mixed teams are welcome. The teams will be four-person teams. Individuals who would like to join a team should contact the golf course or FiveCAP.