FiveCAP now accepting applications for weatherization assistance
FiveCAP is now applications for home weatherization program, which aims to help struggling households energy efficiency in order to reduce utility costs.
There is no cost for the service for households at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy and is available to home owners and rental units. This service is provided year-round in Mason, Manistee, Lake and Newaygo counties.
An energy auditor will conduct an assessment for eligible households, and a determination is then made of what services will provide the maximum amount of energy savings.
FiveCAP Housing Director Marisela Lugo-Gonzalez said the weatherization is about more than just replacing windows and doors. It’s also about proper venting and air quality, and a special ventilation fan is installed to bring continual fresh, clean air supply into the home.
To detect air leaks in the home, the program utilizes infrared scans, and conducts a blower door test to measure air-tightness in buildings and physically locate air-leakage sites so problem areas can be remedied.
Services also include calculating the efficiency of mechanical appliances, making sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are properly installed, assessing heating systems, water heaters and stoves, dryers and more.
Insulation in attics and throughout the home also is assessed, and air-sealing is implemented where needed. Potentially, windows and doors are replaced.
Homeowners also may qualify for water heaters, furnaces, refrigerators or roof repair services.
Renters must have the written approval of the landlord.
Homeowners must provide deed or title or land contract as proof of ownership, and three months of prior income for all members of the household age 18 and older. The full name, date of birth, and social security number of each household member, receipt of current paid property taxes — which cannot be in arrears or delinquent — and most recent electric and heat bills with account numbers are also required.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call your county’s FiveCAP office: for Mason County call (231) 757-3785; for Manistee County call (231) 723-8327; for Lake County’s call (231) 745-4617; and for Newaygo County call (231) 689-6688.