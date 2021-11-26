FiveCAP offering free Christmas trees to area families
SCOTTVILLE — FiveCAP is again offering free Christmas trees to area low-income families, thanks to a donation from Blue Earth Tree Farm in Ludington, owned by Chris Frederick.
“We are so grateful to Blue Earth Tree Farm for their continued support to help area families have a merrier Christmas,” stated FiveCAP Executive Director Mary Trucks in a press release. “Year after year, they have provided us with trees to give to families who cannot afford to buy one. It’s really wonderful that we have trees available for these families so parents can build traditions with their children, and have that centerpiece for their holiday celebrations.”
Frederick gathers a band of volunteers each year on distribution day and together with FiveCAP staff and volunteers, they cut anywhere between 80 to 100 trees, which are then taken back to each of the four counties in FiveCAP’s service area where the freshly cut trees will be available free of charge.
For Mason County, trees will be at FiveCAP’s warehouse located after 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, at 44 E. Johnson Road until they are gone… first come, first serve. For more information, call the Mason County FiveCAP office at (231) 757-3785.