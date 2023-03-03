FiveCAP offering free tax preparation, e-filing help
FiveCAP offers free tax preparation assistance to low-income residents of Mason, Manistee, Lake and Newaygo counties.
Even those who aren’t required to file a tax return, you may qualify for tax credits and get money back from home heating, property tax, or earned income tax credits.
Call the local FiveCAP office for an appointment where trained staff will prepare taxes and e-file them for direct submission. In preparation, the following documents are needed:
• any W-2 and/or 1099 forms;
• year-end statement for those who receive Social Security benefits;
• year-end and quarterly statements for those who receive SSI benefits;
• family independence statements from the Department of Health & Human Services;
• child support statements;
• unemployment benefit statements;
• any other statements for income received in 2022;
• heating costs from Nov. 1, 2021, to Oct. 30, 2022;
• property tax statements for summer and winter, with state equalized value; and
• birthdays and Social Security numbers for filers and any dependents.
To schedule an appointment for tax preparation in Mason County, call the FiveCAP office in Scottville at (231) 757-3785.