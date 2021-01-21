FiveCAP offers free tax-preparation appointments available starting Feb. 1
FiveCAP is reaching out to offer free assistance to low-income residents in preparing both their federal and state taxes for the 2020 tax year.
Appointments for tax preparation and e-filing are available beginning Feb. 1, and can be made by eligible individuals contacting their county FiveCAP office in Mason, Manistee, Lake or Newaygo counties.
In addition assisting in free preparation for federal and state-earned income credit and returns, FiveCAP also will file homestead property tax/rent credit, home-heating credit and child tax credit, according to FiveCAP Community Support Director Angela Anderson.
Even people who aren’t required to file taxes should do so, as they may qualify for tax credits and get money back through home heating, property tax or earned income tax credits, helping offset living costs.
When individuals call to make an appointment, the FiveCAP office will give them a list of items needed to prepare their taxes, Anderson added.
Residents may be asked to bring the following documents with them to their appointment: any W-2 and/or 10-99 forms; year-end statements for those who receive Social Security benefits; family independence statements from the Department of Health and Human Services; child support statements; unemployment benefit statements; any other statements for income in 2020; heating costs from the prior year; property tax statements (summer and winter) with State Equalized Value; and birthday and social security numbers for individuals and any dependents in their household.
To schedule an appointment, contact your county’s FiveCAP at the following phone numbers: Mason County, (231) 757-3785; Manistee County, (231) 723-8327; Lake County, (231) 745-4617; Newaygo County, (231) 689-6688.