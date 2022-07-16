FiveCAP to host 18th annual Golf for Warmth in Manistee
Golfing enthusiasts and anyone who enjoys kicking back on a summer day in a beautiful setting are invited to support a good cause during FiveCAP’s 18th annual Golf for Warmth fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 5 at the Manistee National Golf & Resort at 120 County Line Road, Manistee.
Proceeds will benefit FiveCAP programs Golf/Walk for Warmth and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. with teams departing at 9 a.m. for the 18-hole, four-person scramble. Cart and lunch are included.
People don’t have to golf to be a part of the event. The community is welcome to attend the live auction and raffle event when the golfers return around 1 p.m. in the big white tent. A lot of nice items have been donated by the community for the live auction and raffles, including the grand raffle prize sponsored by DTE Energy Foundation.
Those who do golf will have an opportunity to win an overnight stay package valued at $169, sponsored by the Little River Casino Resort, for each member of the winning team. A hole-in-one on hole No. 9 wins a new 2022 Jeep Compass, sponsored by Watson Country.
This annual golfing event raises funds which directly help people in Manistee, Mason, Lake and Newaygo counties with emergency heating needs during the winter months. Funds raised will be split with the FiveCAP sponsored Dolly Parton Imagination Library program which enrolls children to receive a book every month until they are 5 years old.
The event fee is $85 per person or $70 for golf course members. To register or to sponsor a tee, team, or program advertisement, call FiveCAP at (231) 757-3785 or email fivecap@fivecap.org.
Advance registration is requested. There is a registration form online at www.fivecap.org.
Men’s, women’s and mixed four-person teams are welcome. Those who don’t have a full team and individuals wanting to join a team should contact FiveCAP.