FloraCraft to host annual Santa’s Workshop event Saturday
FloraCraft will host its annual free Santa’s Workshop event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1 Longfellow Place.
The ninth annual event will feature a magical winter wonderland for kids, with activities and crafts along with special visitors from the North Pole, the company stated in a press release.
The event offers an opportunity for children to explore their creativity while building excitement for the holiday season.
Activities include a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, cookies made from Mrs. Claus’ kitchen, multiple craft stations where kids can make fun holiday projects to take with them, a letter-writing station with a direct-drop to the “North Pole,” a holiday raffle, games, and prizes.
The first 500 children to attend will receive a special gift.
For more information, visit www.floracraft.com or find the Santa’s Workshop event on the FloraCraft Facebook page.