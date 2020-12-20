Flu shot clinics today in Manistee, Hart
Northwest Michigan Health Services is providing no-cost flu shot clinics today in Manistee and Hart. The clinics will administer flu shots in curbside events where the patients never leave their cars.
Pop-up clinics will be available from 9 a.m. to noon at the Hart Wesleyan Church in Hart, and from 9 to 11 a.m. at Manistee Middle/High School.
Northwest Michigan Health Services is a federally qualified health center with clinics in Ludington, Manistee and Shelby. For more information, visit www.beaflufighter.com.