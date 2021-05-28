Food distribution for low-income seniors set for June 9
The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) offered through FiveCAP, benefits income-eligible senior citizens 60 and older, helping supply food to their homes. The bi-monthly food distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to 4p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, at 44 E. Johnson Road in Scottville.
This program, funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is designed to supplement the diets of senior citizens 60 and older with income at or below the 130 percent of the poverty level.
The food boxes contain nutritional items such as shelf-stable milk, non-fat dry milk, canned fruits, low-sodium canned vegetables and canned meats, poultry or fish, as well as cheese, pasta or rice, cereal, dry beans or peanut butter, and 100-percent juice.
If the senior cannot pick up their food, someone may be their proxy and must have a note of permission from the senior to pick up the food.
To apply for the program, seniors must have a valid photo ID and provide 30 days’ proof of income, birth dates and social security numbers for everyone in the household.
For more information, or to apply for the CSFP food distribution, contact the Mason County FiveCAP office at (231)757-3785.