Forestry and wildlife habitat field day Sept. 9
There will be a forestry and wildlife habitat field day on Friday, Sept. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Section 6 of West Norman Township in Manistee County.
Park along North Michigan Avenue. The location is about 0.8 to 0.9 miles south from Chicago Avenue.
The event is presented by the Manistee and Mason-Lake Conservation Districts, the Forestry Assistance Program (FAP), American Tree Farm System (ATFS), American Bird Conservancy (ABC), and Schillinger Forestry and Northern Michigan Tree Doctor.
During the field day participants will learn about different factors to consider when making management decisions on forested and non-forested property. Topics will be discussed as part of a field tour highlighting the 40-acre property owned by Kurt Schindler.
Professionals leading this tour will include the landowner Kurt Schindler; Josh Shields, FAP forester and wildlife biologist with the Manistee and Mason-Lake Conservation Districts; Michael Paling and Joyanne Mittig, foresters with the ABC; and Daniel Schillinger and Nia Becker, foresters with Schillinger Forestry and Northern Michigan Tree Doctor.
Topics discussed will include habitat management practices, ATFS and the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program, forests, wetlands, the Michigan Forestry for Michigan Birds initiative, impacts of browsing by white-tailed deer, planting trees and shrubs as a restoration practice, planting native wildflowers and grasses, and protecting wetlands and aquatic habitats by using riparian management zones.
There is no cost to attend the field day and lunch will be provided. There will also be a prize for a lucky participant, handed out during lunch.
For more information, contact the Manistee Conservation District at (231) 889-9666 or email Shields at joshua.shields@macd.org.