Fountain named regional athletic director of year
The Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association announced Monday that Ludington athletic director was named the regional athletic director of the yeaer.
According to a release from Ludington Area Schools, Fountain’s honor is one of 14 across the state, and he would have received the honor at the MIAAA’s annual conference in Traverse City if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. He will receive it locally, instead.
Fountain is in his fifth year as the athletic director at Ludington Area Schools. He is a graduate of Ferris State University and earned his master’s degree from Grand Valley State University in educational leadership. He started teaching at Mason County Central in 1992, and he later became a principal at Scottville Elementary and Ludington’s Lakeview Elementary before becoming the athletic director.
Jennifer Vandervest, assistant to the principal stated in the release, “(Randy) is one of the
kindest people I have worked with during my career. His dealings with the students in our building encompasses so much more than athletics. Randy is often called upon to assist in discipline, student supervision and myriad of other responsibilities. I would call him the perfect example of a team player.”