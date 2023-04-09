Four-part Alzheimer’s series coming to Ludington Senior Center
The Ludington Senior Center is hosting the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter for four free educational workshops in the next few months. On April 13, the subject will learn about understanding and responding to dementia-related behavior.
The May 11 topic is effective communication strategies. On June 8, discussion revolves around facing difficult dementia conversations such as driving, doctor visits, legal issues and financial planning.
The last workshop is June 22 and will focus on healthy living, with the latest research about Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Each class is on a Thursday and begins at 1 p.m., followed by the monthly caregiver support group meeting. To register, call 800-272-3900 or email helplinegmc@alz.org.