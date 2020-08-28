The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will continue its new, outdoor, socially distanced Courtyard Concerts series with a performance by Pentwater guitarist Frank Galante on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Galante will perform two individually ticketed 40-minute concerts at 7 and 8 p.m. Each performance is limited to 20 spectators and tickets.

Tickets are $5 and are available at the LACA gift shop, by calling (231) 845-2787 or by visiting https://ludingtonartscenter.square.site.

The Courtyard Concert series offers an opportunity for music lovers to take in live music in a safe and controlled environment, according to LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner.

“I know there are a lot of music enthusiasts out there who are still a bit leery on attending public outdoor concerts, and we are hoping to give those people a safe environment to take in live music by making public our plan to keep everyone safe,” Skinner said,

Socially distanced seating will be based on the number of tickets purchased in each order. If a buyer is interested in sitting with a group of people in their circle, they will need to purchase all of the tickets at one time. Seating will be assigned based on when tickets are purchased.

Those in attendance must wear a face mask when entering the LACA building and keep it on until they are seated. Guests will also be asked to wear a face mask when exiting the concert through the back of the courtyard.

Following the conclusion of the first concert, LACA staff will wipe down and re-arrange the seating in the courtyard for the second concert.

The Courtyard Concert series will continue on Tuesday, Sept. 8 with Fremont John and on Sept. 15 with Mike Luusua.