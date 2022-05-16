Free adult vermicomposting program Tuesday
There will be a free adult vermicomposting program from from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 at the U Dig It Community Garden behind Ludington United Methodist Church.
Vermicomposting puts worms to work to help solve some of our planet’s most pressing problems. Composting worms rescue organic waste from landfills, safely sequester carbon, and regenerate the soil that forms the basis of our food system. Compared to conventional fertilizers, worm castings are safer for humans and the environment.
In this hands-on presentation, participants will learn about the benefits of using worm castings in home gardens and how to set up a basic home vermicomposting bin to turn kitchen scraps into plant food. Participants will have the opportunity to touch, smell, and purchase red wiggler worms and worm castings produced locally at Michigan Worm Works in Manistee.
This session is free. Registration is required. Get signed up by emailing Sara at udicgarden@gmail.com.