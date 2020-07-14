Free COVID-19 testing Friday in Hart
District Health Department No. 10 is offering free drive-through community testing for COVID-19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Hart Public Schools, 300 Johnson St. in Hart.
In collaboration with the National Guard, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), local law enforcement and emergency management and Hart Public Schools, testing will be open to anyone 18 or older with a photo ID on a first-come, first-served basis. It’s open to all surrounding counties and is not limited to symptomatic individuals.
The testing process will determine current COVID-19 status using nasopharyngeal swab (long cotton-tipped swab inserted in nose). Results will take 7-9 days, and instructions for logging in to the BioReference Laboratories Patient Portal to obtain results will be provided.
Contact will only be made by the health department if a person is positive for COVID-19.
The health department will also offer free Hepatitis A vaccines for those who are interested.
For more information, email info@dhd10.org or call (231) 305-8659.
Visit the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website to find no-cost COVID-19 testing sites across the state.