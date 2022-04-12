Free COVID tests available at libraries
Free COVID test kits are available at the Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville.
The Ludington Library is at 217 E. Ludington Ave. The Scottville Library is at 204 E. State St.
The free COVID home tests are provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The test kits are available while supplies last.
Local residents are asked to take one kit per person, up to five per household.
Visit the library during normal business hours and ask for your kit at the front desk. The Mason County District Library is open for indoor service as well as curbside from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with Ludington open until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Mason County District Library programs and services are free.