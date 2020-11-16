Free drive-up flu-shot clinic Thursday at Lakeshore Food Club
The Lakeshore Food Club is partnering with the Ludington Meijer Pharmacy to set up a free, drive-up flu-shot clinic Thursday at the Lakeshore Food Club, 920 E Tinkham Ave. in Ludington.
“We are very excited for this collaboration with Meijer to make getting a flu shot easier and more accessible for the community,” said Executive Director O’Nealya Gronstal “Especially in 2020, we want to make sure that our members, volunteers and community (members) stay as healthy as possible.”
Meijer Pharmacy Manager Kaylin Healy said the one-day clinic will make flu shots more accessible to people in the community.
“I am so thrilled that Meijer Pharmacy, in combination with the State of Michigan, is able to provide free flu vaccinations to our community. This service will help to protect the health of individuals and their families who otherwise may not have easy access to the vaccine,” Healy said.
The drive-up flu shot clinic will take place in the food club’s parking lot. It is open to the public and free to everyone.
For additional information, contact the Lakeshore Food Club at (231) 480-4334.