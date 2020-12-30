Free New Year’s Eve rides, tows offered today
Free rides and tows will be offered to the public once again this year on New Year’s Eve through the Drive Safe, Drive Sober program.
Rides will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, with five local towing companies participating. Those businesses, and their respective phone numbers, are:
• Abrahamson Towing, (231) 843-2990;
• Quinn’s Tires & Tows, (231) 757-9262;
• Oceana Auto (231) 843-6500;
• Fiers Towing (231) 757-4479;
• and Judy’s Rides (231) 233-7200.
The Drive Safe, Drive Sober program is sponsored by the Ludington Police Department, Scottville Police Department, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Abrahamson Towing, Quinn’s Tires &
Tows, Fiers Towing, Oceana Auto, Judy’s Rides, MADD, SADD, WKLA, WMOM, the Ludington Daily News, Downtown Ludington Board, and Ludington Beverage Co.