Free rides offered to, from New Year’s Eve event
In an effort to encourage safe commutes for New Year’s revelers, the Safe Drive program is back this year, offering free rides to and from the ball drop.
Contact the following companies and organizations for information about free rides:
• Ludington Mass Transit Authority, (231) 845-6218
• Abrahamson’s Towing, (231) 843-2990;
• Quinns Tires & Tows, (231) 757-9262;
• Oceana Auto, (231) 843-6500;
• Fiers Towing, (231) 757-4479;
• Auto Ranch Towing, (231) 425-6206; and
• Judy’s Rides, (231) 233-7200.
The safe rides program is sponsored by many local businesses and private individuals.