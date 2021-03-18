Free tax preparation still available to eligible residents
With the tax filing deadline now extended to May 17, there is still time for people to contact FiveCAP to see if they are eligible for free tax assistance.
Each year, FiveCAP assists low-income residents in preparing both federal and state taxes.
In addition to assisting in free preparation for federal and state-earned income credit and returns, FiveCAP also assists with filing homestead property tax/rent credit, home heating credit and child tax credit, helping people get back what money they can to offset living costs.
Residents may be asked to bring the following documents with them to their appointment: any W-2 and/or 1099 forms; year-end statements for those who receive Social Security benefits; family independence statements from the Department of Health and Human Services; child support statements; unemployment benefit statements; any other statements for income in 2020; heating costs from the prior year; property tax statements for summer and winter, with state equalized value; and birthday and social security numbers for those filing and any dependents in their household.
Eligible individuals can contact Mason County FiveCAP at (231) 757-3785 to schedule an appointment.