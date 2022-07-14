Free water sample testing for nitrates, nitrites July 20-22
The Mason-Lake Conservation District will host free well-water screening days to help homeowners ensure that they have safe drinking water.
This year, testing dates will be Wednesday, July 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Manistee Conservation District in Bear Lake; Thursday, July 21 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Mason-Lake Conservation District in Scottville; and Friday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wenger Pavilion in Baldwin.
The program is made possible through the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP), a state-funded grant program held at Mason-Lake Conservation District. This program strives to protect groundwater and help agriculture and forest managers to advance environmental stewardship on their lands.
There are several factors that could result in well water being contaminated. With nitrate or nitrite water contamination, factors to consider are the potential nitrogen sources that are present on the surface, the type of soil and bedrock, and the depth and construction of the well. Nitrate sources could include fertilizer from farming and homeowners’ yards, animal wastes, septic systems, or municipal and industrial sewage treatment systems.
All infants under the age of six months could be at a risk of nitrate poisoning. Using water that is high in nitrate and/or nitrite for feeding or formula mixing, can lead to a condition called blue baby syndrome and can be fatal. Infants exposed to nitrates will ultimately lose the oxygen carrying capacity of their blood, depriving them of oxygen.
Blue baby syndrome symptoms include, diarrhea, vomiting, and/or being sluggish or tired. In serious cases, a bluish color will appear on skin, lips and around fingernails. Nitrate poisoning isn’t only a concern in humans; it can also happen in livestock, especially ruminant animals, such as cattle and sheep. Therefore, it is important to get water tested for contaminants not only for the home, but the farm as well.
Nitrates cannot be detected through sight, taste or smell. The only way to test for nitrates is by chemical testing. Once a year, the Mason-Lake Conservation District hosts a free private well water testing day. Anyone with a private well can bring in water samples to get tested for nitrates.
Water sample forms can be completed in person at the time of testing, or can be printed from the Mason-Lake Conservation District website. Samples can be collected with any small container that has a lid, and must be collected within 48 hours of dropping off the sample.
Samples must be at least a 1-ounce sample and must be refrigerated until the time of testing. Before taking a sample, water must be run for at least 20 minutes to ensure accuracy. If nitrate levels are at or above the health standard of 10 parts per million, well owners will be contacted with information concerning the risks of nitrates and further steps to take.
The mission of the Mason-Lake Conservation District is to provide leadership, technical assistance and education to aid individuals, groups, and units of government in conserving, improving and sustaining natural resources and environment.
If well owners wish to do additional testing, the local health department can do testing for bacteria and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has additional tests available for other drinking water contaminants.
Call the Mason-Lake Conservation District office at (231) 757-3707 ext. 5 or visit www.mason-lakeconservation.org for further information.