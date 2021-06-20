Friends of Ludington State Park announces summer music, program series
The 2021 Summer Music & Adventure Programs at Ludington State Park, presented by the Friends of the Ludington State Park (FLSP) group, is back after a year off due to the pandemic.
This year’s lineup features many returning artists and a few new ones including Rupert Wates who opens the season at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Ludington State Park Amphitheater.
Other featured musicians this year are Chloe Kimes, Lee Murdock, Awesome Distraction, Kitty Donohue, Road Less Traveled, Canopy Space, Hicks with Picks, Mike Lenich, Mark Dvorack, Rupert Wates, the Salt City Dixie Band, Third Coast Gypsy Jazz and Uneven Ground.
Two popular wildlife programs are planned: The Outdoor Discovery Center of Holland’s Live Birds of Prey and the Williamston-based Nature Discovery’s Michigan Reptiles and Amphibians.
In order to provide plenty of space, several shows will take place at the Lake Michigan Beach House where attendees can spread out on the beach. Others will continue at the ever-popular forested Ludington State Park Amphitheater south of the footbridge over the Sable River.
The series is put together by park interpreter Alan Wernette. The presentations are designed to entertain campers and area residents and visitors.
The 7 p.m. concerts and programs are free to attend, though a bucket will be passed for donations to help defray the substantial cost of the series sponsored by FLSP. Donations can also be made online at www.friendsofludingtonstatepark.org and are greatly appreciated.
This year, a donor provided funding through a Community Foundation for Mason County Wish List to help defray costs.
The 2021 line-up is as follows:
• Rupert Wates, melodic folk, Wednesday, June 23, Lake Michigan Beach House;
• Lee Murdock, Saturday, June 26, “Great Lakes Ships that Go Down and Ships that Come In,” Lake Michigan Beach House;
• Mike Lenich, acoustic folk, Wednesday, June 30;
• Third Coast Swing, Saturday, July 3, Lake Michigan Beach House;
• Awesome Distraction, popular Americana, Wednesday, July 7;
• Kitty Donohue, Saturday, July 10, singer-songwriter, Lake Michigan Beach House;
• Mark Dvorack, Wednesday, July 14 “Woody Guthrie’s American Song program” Lake Michigan Beach House;
• Road Less Traveled, folk originals and covers, Saturday, July 17;
• Birds of Prey, Wednesday, July 21, live owls, hawks up close;
• Canopy Space, Wednesday, July 28, alternative folk duo, original music and covers;
• Chloe Kimes and Band, roots and America, Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Lake Michigan Beach House;
• Hicks with Picks, “Yooperbilly” cover band, Saturday, Aug. 7;
• Shipski Magic Show, family fun, Wednesday, Aug. 11;
• Salt City Dixie Jazz Band, swing, blues, polkas and more, Saturday, Aug. 14;
• Uneven Ground, Celtic music. Saturday, Aug 21;
• Michigan Reptiles and Amphibians, Saturday, Aug. 28, Lake Michigan Beach house 2-5 p.m. live display and 7 p.m. program;
More details online at www.friendsofludingtonstatepark.org.