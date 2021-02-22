Friends of Ludington State Park launches Zoom series
Friends of Ludington State Park has created a series of presentations over Zoom about matters relating to Ludington State Park.
The series opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb 25 with a presentation from Todd and Brad Reed Photography. Team Reed has spent many hours exploring and photographing Ludington State Park. Join them as they share their favorite photos, tips and techniques for how you can take your own amazing photos while enjoying the jewel of the Michigan State Parks.
To register and receive the link to this or other programs in the series, visit www.friendsofludington statepark.org.
Other programs include:
• Hamlin Lake Preservation Society and the Ludington State Park, 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 23. For many years the Hamlin Lake Preservation Society has been working to enhance the Hamlin Lake water shed area and its wildlife habitat through various programs including water quality monitoring, fishery, natural shoreline restoration and management of invasive species. Join Wayne Andersen, society president, and other members of the organization as they provide an update on Hamlin Lake projects that benefit the Ludington State Park.
• Invasive species management in and around the Ludington State Park, 7-8 p.m., Thursday, April 8. Invasive species are becoming more of an issue throughout the area. Join Dani McGarry, Executive Director of the Mason-Lake Conservation District, Kathy Winczewski from A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) and Jim Gallie, Ludington State Park manager as they discuss how they are dealing with the various invasive species in the area.
• State of the State Park, 7-8 p.m. Thursday, April 29. Join Ludington State Park Manager Jim Gallie as he reviews the past season at Ludington State Park and discusses upcoming improvements that the park will be seeing in the 2021-22 season.