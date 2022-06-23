Friends of
Pentwater-Hart Trail fundraiser is Saturday
On Saturday the nonprofit organization Friends of the Pentwater-Hart Trail will hold its annual taco luncheon and guided 5K ride/run/walk through Pentwater.
The fundraiser will be held at the Pentwater Village Green, with the 5K ride/walk/run beginning at 11:30 a.m. A donation of $25 per person covers participation, two tacos and a T-shirt, with pre-registration link online at www.pentwaterharttrail.com, or a two-taco lunch is available for a $10 donation.
The event is made possible by Grand Sponsor Spectrum Health, with support from the Starting Block in Hart, Shelby State Bank, the Pentwater Service Club and Trailhead Bike Shop of Ludington.
The groups of bikers, runners and walkers, will depart from Second Street on the north side of the Village Green, following their group’s leader through the village. Participants who have not pre-registered online are asked to sign up onsite at 11 a.m. At noon and at 1 p.m. Trail Head Bike Shop of Ludington will present a free bike maintenance workshop.
Raffle tickets for a Trek bicycle donated by Trail Head Bike Shop will also be available during the event. Tickets are $5 each. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn at the Fall Fest in Pentwater.
All proceeds from the event go toward future maintenance of the Pentwater-Hart Trail. The proposed 10-foot-wide trail would be constructed in right-of-way along Wayne Road to Harrison St., Harrison east to 72nd Avenue and 72nd to Tyler, where the Safe Route to School Section begins and then connects with the Hart-Montague Rail Trail on Water Street.
The goal of the Friends of the Hart-Pentwater Trail is to raise $5.1 million for the trail, mainly through state and federal grants. Private donations are also needed. Volunteer members currently work on the creation of the trail and in the future will work to maintain the trail to the safety standards of the appropriate government agencies. Funds raised in excess of the goal shall be placed in a reserve fund and shall be used solely for trail maintenance.
Anyone interested in becoming a Friend of the Pentwater-Hart Trail member can find a membership form on www.pentwaterharttrail.com.