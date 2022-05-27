Friends of
Pentwater-Hart Trail to host luncheon, 5k Trek for Trail June 25
On Saturday, June 25 the nonprofit organization Friends of the Pentwater-Hart Trail will hold its annual fun-filled taco luncheon and guided 5k ride/run/walk through Pentwater.
The fundraiser will be held at the Pentwater Village Green, with the 5k ride/walk/run beginning at 11:30 a.m. A donation of $25 per person includes participation in the 5k ride/walk/run, two tacos and a T-shirt with pre-registration at www.Pentwaterharttrail.com. Or a two-taco lunch is available for a $10 donation.
Participants who have not pre-registered online are asked to sign up onsite at 11 a.m.
The event is made possible by Spectrum Health, with support from the Starting Block in Hart, Shelby State Bank, the Pentwater Service Club and Trailhead Bike Shop of Ludington.
The groups of bikers, runners and walkers will depart from Second Street on the north side of the Village Green, following their group’s leader through the Village. At noon and at 1 p.m., Trail Head Bike Shop of Ludington will present a free bike maintenance workshop.
Raffle tickets for a Trek bicycle will also be available during the event. Tickets are $5 each. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn at the Fall Fest in Pentwater.
All proceeds from the event go toward future maintenance of the Pentwater-Hart Trail. The proposed 10-foot-wide trail would be constructed in right-of-way along Wayne Road to Harrison, Harrison east to 72nd Avenue and from 72nd to Tyler, where the Safe Route to School Section begins and then connects with the Hart-Montague Rail Trail on Water Street.
The effort to create a trail from Pentwater to Hart and connect with the rail trail began in 2015. In 2020, the committee formally became a 501©3 nonprofit organization called the Friends of the Pentwater-Hart Trail. The goal of the organization is to raise $5.1 million for the trail, mainly through state and federal grants.
Private donations are also needed. Volunteer members currently work on the creation of the trail and in the future will work to maintain the trail to the safety standards of the appropriate government agencies. Funds raised in excess of the goal will be placed in a reserve fund and shall be used solely for trail maintenance.
Anyone interested in becoming a Friend of the Pentwater-Hart Trail can find a membership form on www.Pentwaterharttrail.com.