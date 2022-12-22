Full Cord Bluegrass returns to LACA Jan. 13
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) will welcome Full Cord Bluegrass back to the center’s performance hall at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13.
For the past 15 years, Full Cord Bluegrass has been making a name for themselves blending traditional bluegrass music with jazz, western swing and classic rock n’ roll while keeping the traditional bluegrass feel alive and well.These influences make every performance memorable and unique.
Full Cord — guitarist Eric Langejans, bassist Todd Kirchner, Mando specialist Brian Oberlin, fiddler Grant Flick, banjo picker extraordinaire Gabe Hirshfeld and vocalist Katie Kirchner — are at the top of their game and gaining momentum fast. Hold on to your hats when these boys hit the stage — they are bringing their version of the bluegrass train full steam ahead.
The band has an extraordinary song base, with songs ranging from traditional country and bluegrass to modern pop hits, big band era tunes and everything in between. With hundreds of songs in their repertoire, they never run out of songs to choose from. Based in West Michigan, Full Cord has had the privilege of performing all over the state, from private parties and events to breweries, barns and bluegrass festivals.
With the talent of over 60 years combined musical experience, Full Cord brings incredible style to traditional bluegrass. They are introducing bluegrass music to everyone in a way that keeps people coming back for more.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/full-cord-bluegrass-tickets-465290706027, the LACA website, www.ludingtonartscenter.org, or in the LACA gift shop.
LACA is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.